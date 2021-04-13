I have struggled the past several weeks in writing a political column. I have only written two such columns, which were “read between the lines columns”. Now, with the mess our country is in, I feel I need to be poignant in my writing. You may not agree with me, but that’s fine because this is an opinion column and even though you may disagree with me, I will still be your friend.
My first five columns to appear in the Tri County Record were a series of political characteristics I was looking for in the leaders of our country. These columns appeared during October, 2012 and were entitled: “Wanted: Character in the Leadership of the United States”. The main characteristics I was looking for were: God Fearing, Integrity, Truthfulness, Fiscal Responsibility, Transparency and Freedom.
Oh, how we have sunk so much deeper into the mire of falsehood! How much more these characteristics are needed today. Not one of them measures up to “Poor” on my graph and we are still in a freefall.
I saw a video with President Biden speaking saying that he would be the President to Democrats, Republicans and all the people. Also, the television carried Biden’s walk with his wife on the White House grounds with cameras rolling (but few in attendance). The portion of the lawn one could see had large heart signs on it to celebrate Valentine’s Day with words like: Hope, Unity, Love and many other encouraging one word sayings.
I would like to ask President Biden when his administration is going to “START” making good on these signs? All of us are familiar with the saying: “Do as I say, not as I do.” Another way to address this saying is: “You are what you do; not what you say what you do.”
Democrats, now that they have the majorities in the Congress and Senate and the Office of the President, are trying to control all aspects of our lives. Education: see the article from an English teacher in Cook County, Illinois who said: “We need politics to get out of schools; it is killing our education system and creating a generation of liberals that can't handle civil discourse since their schools have taught them to ignore [or punish] opposing opinions”. (Source: https://freedomupdates.com/the-latest/conservative-black-teacher-colleagues-try-to-school-me-in-my-own-oppression/).
Biden seems to want to accomplish all his goals through Executive Order, even if it’s against the United States Constitution – whether it’s to take guns out of all citizens’ hands, freedom of speech or freedom of religion. He will use anything and everything that is underhanded.
It is my opinion he will try to make Executive Orders to make it almost impossible to own guns. He will make it too costly to own a gun or too difficult to obtain one. (Note: I don’t like guns myself. However, my feelings should not determine if a gun owner can be charged with a crime).
Through deceit, Biden and his party will also ruin sports. They have done this by influencing Major League Baseball to move the All Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp changed the voting laws in the state to provide voter confidence in their elections. In doing so, it will not permit Atlanta’s legendary hero, Hank Aaron, to be honored in front of his home fans. However, if you look deeper in Governor Kemp’s bill, it makes it harder to cheat in the election.
Biden’s party has misrepresented the bill that was passed and much of the press and other media quickly jumped on the bandwagon, as well as some major corporations! It was stated that Georgia was trying to limit the votes by shortening the time that the polls were open. Instead, Georgia’s polls will be open an hour earlier.
You would think that anyone who was trustworthy, had integrity, was truthful and practiced transparency would have the guts to stand up before the people of our nation and set the record straight! However there is at least one factor why this was not done.
The goal could be accomplished by “stirring the pot” to make headlines so there were gripes from people who were uneducated about the bill. I think the main teeth of the bill are to protect Georgia from the fiasco that happened during the 2020 Presidential election. If you have a chance, check the below two sources: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-mlb-baseball-georgia-atlanta-braves-faa074fb2add294d2568045dc9faac8a. Also: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-mlb-baseball-georgia-atlanta-braves-faa074fb2add294d2568045dc9faac8a.
What about Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has charges against him for sex crimes and several other possible offenses? Give him a fair trial. If he is proven guilty, throw the book at him.
I am of the old school. If the subject is proven guilty no leniency should be given for position or privilege – Democrat or Republican. Actually these people should be held to a higher standard because of the position they have been put in by the people of our country! Otherwise such behavior in the future will become the norm of our society.
NOW HEAR THIS: Tighten your seatbelts we haven’t seen anything yet! I haven’t mentioned what our society is doing to the family, the sexes, deeper problems in sports, documentation on the “fudged” 2020 election, the changes in vocabulary and many other things most of us can’t even phantom as the United States is moved closer and closer to socialism.
At this point, I am relieved that the averages show I only have five or ten years left on earth to put up with this (probably at the most). HOWEVER, WHAT ABOUT YOUR OFFSPRING AND MINE?
You may be wondering about the title of this column, “Anfällig zu lügen“. This means prone to lie in German (which I feel is quite apropos).
Jeff Hall of Honey Brook contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers.