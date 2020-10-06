This column has been brewing for weeks about whether I should write it or not. Finally, I feel I must write it. As the third of four siblings, I was often in battles with my next older sister and my younger brother. More times than not the battles were verbal as opposed to physical.
The disagreements would go on for so long until one of two phrases eventually was meant to settle the battle. Either: “I’m rubber, you’re glue, anything you say (such as calling me a name) bounces off me and sticks back on you; or “You’re it – infinity times infinity times infinity!”
These two sayings remind me so much of the political situation our nation is in today. How childlike and simpleminded the above two phrases are. The politicians on one side of the aisle oppose almost all that the politicians on the other side of the aisle are for. They make up stories about their adversaries just hoping that the “I’m rubber…you’re glue” game might work and they can impeach you or do anything to make you look bad in the eyes of the voters.
And what about infinity cubed? Obviously, this is nonsense because it is mathematically impossible. However, people feel if they say these falsehoods enough that the voters will believe it.
What upsets me are the beliefs that the police should be defunded, it’s okay to keep mum about the riots until being afraid you will lose votes unless you throw some wording in that you are concerned (either actually or pretend) and at the same time it is well known that people from your party are raising funds to assist the riots. It also bothers me when the political forces of certain cities are not allowing federal forces into their cities to quench the riots. Oh, yes, then there are sanctuary cities.
There are some people running for high office in our country who lie so much, I’m wondering if they believe their own lies. With some, it is so bad that I wonder what the spouse’s think of their other half showing he is incapable to hold high office. Both spouses must be as power hungry as the other.
But wait, change is good. Don’t bet the ranch on it! One party has come up with many changes to garner more votes: lower the voting age, increasing the number of states in our nation, packing the Supreme Court, making it difficult to assure legal voting, and doing away with the Electoral College.
I don’t know much about Tip O’Neill, member of the United States House of Representatives for 34 years and Speaker of the House from 1977 until 1987. However, I have heard he was a very tough bargainer when working but could still be friends on the other side of the aisle.
He must have known where he stood going by the following two quotes: “A good lesson in keeping your perspective is: Taking your job seriously but don’t take yourself seriously”. Also: You can teach an old dog new tricks if the old dog wants to learn. With the calling of names and lying, in many cases there don’t seem to be many people to fit Tip’s type.
On the other side of the coin, President Trump has done many things right for our country. However he is not perfect. Generally, he says what he believes and is right much of the time (depending whose eyes are rating him). If only he could soften his speech.
I am pushing 75 years of age. If our country continues down the same road we have been over the last 12 years, I am glad I’m that old. The way we are going, no matter who wins the next election, more and more freedoms will be lost, including the freedom of religion.
I ask (plead) if you are a praying person, that you pray for our country and continue doing so. Otherwise in another 12 years we will not even recognize our country as it is today.
Jeff Hall of Honey Brook contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers