DEAR READER: On a few occasions I submit an article written by others. I always obtain permission from the writer and always tell you. The following was written as a 2002 Christmas letter by missionaries Tom Edwards and his wife, Nancy, who at the time were in Japan; the style of writing and its content led me to submit it.
Dear Friends,
The dim glow from their campfire raised no alarm as the dark night continued to grow colder. Shepherds alone at their task, yet keeping the chill at bay were in fact a comforting sight on a dark hillside. Bethlehem lay just below with silent twinkling lights noticeable as doors opened and closed and people went about their usual business at the close of the day. This also was comfort for the shepherds as they tried to pick out, often in vain, their own homes from among the cluster of roofs and narrow, winding streets. On clear, cold, cloudless nights like this it seemed as though one could reach right down and touch whatever he wanted.
Conversation around the fire was made up of the usual stuff. Good-natured banter with heads thrown back in laughter and smiles traced through the distortion of heat from the fire may have been followed by a discussion of dreams and hopes for families, children at school or yet to be born, perhaps even some fears about the future. Then reality, like an unwelcome guest, would return and the tone would darken as the inevitable topic of politics would be breached: the occupation, the Roman Legions as the ever present invader. When was life ever to be any different? What about the generations that talked about a Savior, the prophets who through their foretelling promised a redeemer? Who would ever live to see such a day, Simon asked? All conversation ceased at this point as each heart and soul sought refuge in his own thoughts following a question no one could answer. When the evening breeze stilled, all that could be heard was a faint sound of embers settling into ash, like the delicate breaking of fine crystal.
The moment was ripe. The first cry of the babe of Bethlehem was the Angel’s cue, who, already poised on the threshold of time, waited patiently with the most profound message the world had ever heard, to be delivered to a befuddled group of uneducated, nonintellectuals.
In an instant lives were altered forever. From calm to chaos. From friendly faces to frozen fear. The light from the Angel’s appearance would have been very noticeable in broad daylight, but now it was blinding and awesome. Simon, speechless for the first time in his life, was motionless. Shammah, reaching for his staff, began to rise but stumbled backwards out of the firelight. The brothers Asahel and Joab instinctively moved toward their father Benaiah, who had, for a moment, been trying to unsheathe his sword. But then, all time seemed to stand still when a commanding voice was heard: “Fear not, I bring you good tidings of great joy…Today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you, He is Christ the Lord.”
After the Angel’s announcement and directions, there was the shortest committee meeting on record with the most concise minutes and decision – “Let’s go…”A glowing ember from the fire became a torch lighting their way. Soft clumps of clay by day were now unyielding bits of stone, reminding them to be wary as they hurried down the hillside. They knew well where to find the stable and another quick meeting was held just outside the stable door. In hushed whispers the young brothers wanted to be sure that they had heard correctly concerning the news. It was all so quick, the bright light, the Angel speaking, their flight down from the summit overlooking town, but now actually entering was a real test of faith. Would they really find a mother with child of God inside? They were looking once again to their father when the breathless voice of Simon, who had just caught up, was urging them to move inside.
As the large door creaked on its hinges it also brushed aside any misgivings as the men filed inside. The soft glow in the far corner beckoned them, and then they were looking into the face of the Son of God. The young brothers broke into a broad grin, but Simon was speechless for the second time in the same night!
They didn’t stay long; they had places to go and people to see!! Of course this news was too good to be kept quiet. They first went to their homes and their neighbors to tell everything that had happened. And they were not without the most attentive audiences. Finally Simon remembered something he had forgotten – the sheep!! He gathered his little band from all over town and off they headed back to the hillside, glorifying and praising God for all that they had heard and seen.
It’s a story we never tire of telling, that this babe grew to become our perfect Savior, and those who believe in Him will have eternal life. May the Lord bless you as you also tell it in your neighborhood.
Warmest regards in Christ!
