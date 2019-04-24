No, I’m not talking about the 1963 horror thriller movie called “The Birds”, directed by Alfred Hitchcock. I remember a bit about the movie, but after reviewing the plot on Wikipedia, I don’t recommend it.
I’m more interested in bald eagles, a raven, a dove, chickens and pheasants. Many times when we drive to church or go shopping from Honey Brook to Elverson, we take the more scenic route on the winding, hilly roads. At a certain spot on Chestnut Tree Road, Barb and I frequently see a bald eagle perched on the penthouse of tall trees. As the buds on the trees change from almost indistinguishable dots to adolescents and then to adulthood, the eagle becomes harder and harder to cite because of the foliage surrounding it. We are always blessed when we see the bald eagle. Occasionally, the eagle will be accompanied by his mate. Quite a distance before we pass that location, we try to guess if we will see the eagle(s) or not. On Good Friday, I guessed we would not see an eagle, but reserved the sight for Easter. Sure enough, the eagle appeared on Easter in all its majesty.
Birds also played a major part in the Book of Genesis (Chapter 8, verses 6-11). After the flood, Noah dispatched a raven and then a dove on three occasions to see if the flood waters had dried enough to disembark from the ark.
Chickens are also very important to us in laying eggs and as meat for us to eat. One of our family’s favorite stories from the early 1950’s happened when our Irish Setter, Toby, was equivalent to a young teenager and just had to get into mischief. Toby came home with a live chicken in his mouth (I assume to show our family his prowess in catching birds). Mother, who when the need arose seemed more like the future Steve Irvin, The Crocodile Hunter, took that chicken on as a project. She nursed it with some type of liquor, purchased laying mash for our hen house (which was vacant) and sat back expectantly for the eggs to roll in. To her dismay, day after day passed without any production from the chicken. Then, one morning, my older sister ran into our house to advise Mother that our chicken just bellowed: “Cock-a-doodle-do!”
Chickens played a vital part in Barb not liking to go to the multitude of chicken barbecues in Honey Brook and the surrounding towns. We first moved to this area 10 years ago. At a nearby produce stand we saw a sign advertising a chicken barbecue. We thought we would try it out. We purchased our meal and went to one of the picnic tables to sit down and eat. We were readily turned off with our meal as several live chickens were pecking the ground underneath our table. Most of our chicken meals after this experience were at Boston Market!
And finally, the pleasant pheasant. Barb and I were walking between the house next door to us and our house to get to our backyard. Barb asked me where the pecking sound was coming from. Then she saw an animal that was mostly obscured from our line of sight. We got a bit closer and could see that a male pheasant was pecking on the glass storm door on the side of our neighbor’s house. I immediately went to our neighbor’s back sliding door to ask them why they were not answering the knocks on their side door, after which I told them of the pheasant. They chuckled and said they had already met “the fellow” after he had pecked on the sliding glass door at the back of their house. All seemed to take the experience as a harmless prank by the pheasant. However, the subject got a lot more serious when I returned to tell them the pheasant was pecking at the shiny silver bumper on their immaculately kept truck. The husband handled the situation with professionalism. He came out of the house and just walked gently behind the pheasant as the pheasant calmly strutted off with its head held high as though he was picking up his Mrs. to go to the turkey trot dance!
We then started to think how wonderful God is to provide instincts for birds (as well as other animals) how to build nests, take care of their young, search for food and to migrate during certain seasons. Of course, God gives humans so many other abilities. God knew all this beforehand and even mixes in a bit of humor with it!
Jeff Hall, of Honey Brook, contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers.