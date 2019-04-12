I can remember the pew in the church where I sat when I was four or five and could not read. I wanted so much to read in order to stand and sing the hymns with the rest of the congregation. Obviously I couldn’t do it. These days, I am rewarded in church when I see moms or dads stooping to be on their young child’s level, hymnal in hand, pointing out each word to a song to encourage their child to sing.
I was crushed around fourth grade when, yes, I could read, but my voice was quite sub-par. As I can remember, my voice was quite high pitched and I sang with gusto, just like my dad sang in church choirs most all of his life. There were three of us boys that had to sit in our classroom while the rest of the kids practiced for the upcoming concert in the gymnasium. There I was with Larry, whom I can’t remember his singing deficiencies and Leslie, who had a voice that sounded like a fog horn on a tug boat. As I look back those many decades ago, I don’t understand why I was deprived of singing. After all, Psalm #100, verse 2 says: “Worship the Lord with gladness, come before Him with joyful songs.”
Recently, Barb and I have been in a Bible study of Colossians. I love chapter #3, verse 16, which says: “Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God.” There is much wisdom in the first part of this verse where you are expressing homage to Christ. In doing so, it will also impact your relationships with others. I also like the last part of the verse: “Sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs.” because the closer you are to Christ and place your faith in Him as your Savior, the closer you will become to others Chapter #3 of our study also discusses “Rules for Christian Households”. It goes into detail of your relationships between wives and husbands, children and parents and slaves and masters (employers and employees). Since I read this portion, it occurred that while one was singing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs, one could not be angry at another person. Have you ever continued an argument/disagreement while singing? Bet you can’t do it!
P.S. I think I will give myself a pat on the back because most mornings I serenade Barb. Don’t worry, I don’t sing to her. I use a musical birthday card she received about three years ago and it’s still running like an energizing bunny. So, sing your heart out however it sounds and we’ll have a more harmonious world.
Jeff Hall, of Honey Brook, contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers.