As a kid, we used to cut through the outside of a golf ball with a knife and then pull off the flat pieces of rubber to get to the small rubber ball in the middle. It was always exciting to find out if the rubber ball was orange, blue, green, etc.
Similarly, it is fun to knock on a Meals on Wheels client’s door for the first time to see who will answer the door and see what they are like.
Sometimes one doesn’t get that far because a cooler is placed by the door to put the food in. Some people don’t like to talk much and accept the meal with a thanks, with no further communication.
Others enjoy the conversation and will take a long time talking.
There is no right or wrong way for these clients to react, just as there is no favorite color in the center of a golf ball.
However, there are memorable people you deliver meals to.
A couple of months ago I had the pleasure of delivering meals to AnnaMae and her husband. When AnnaMae answered my knock, I introduced myself by name and told her I attend the same church as she does. Immediately, I could feel the Christian warmth in her demeanor.
We talked briefly at the door and somehow got to discussing music. I advised AnnaMae that other than some people in my family singing in church choirs, we had only one who was seriously into music.
My grandfather, J. Lincoln Hall, wrote the music to more than 400 hymns, anthems and cantatas and was known for being a song leader and choral conductor. He was a tenor and played the piano and organ.
When AnnaMae asked me what one of his most popular hymns was, I answered: “Does Jesus Care”, which has been played/sung at some of our family memorial services.
“Does Jesus Care”, she said, “Come into my house!”
She proceeded to her piano and by heart played the hymn. I felt like we were old-time friends at this point.
Next, I was invited to her kitchen to sample some chocolate chip cookies she had for her grandchildren and she delighted herself and me by providing a presentation of the family photos covering the entire front of her refrigerator. I indicated the family had better not grow any larger or she would have to buy a larger refrigerator.
This enjoyment between AnnaMae and me reminded me of Jesus talking in Revelation 3:20 to the Church in Laodicea when He said, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.”
Obviously, the above verse is tremendously more serious. Jesus is inviting individuals to believe in Him to have eternal life. When I knock on the door and it is opened, the person gets a meal and Christian fellowship.
When I left, AnnaMae and I were both smiling and I had a new spring in my step.
Jeff Hall, of Honey Brook, contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers.