I read the letter from Ron Richael about the shopping carts being taken to Bright Hope Community from Walmart. The writer suggests that Walmart needs to take responsibility for the carts, which are basically stolen from Walmart's property and not returned. Wouldn't it be more sensible if the people who take the carts take responsibility? How does Richael suggest that Walmart do better with them? The best way to handle carts like that is do what Aldi's Food Market does. A customer must insert a quarter to use the cart in their store and when finished they get the quarter back. End of the problem! But to say Walmart needs to be more responsible is absurd!
Rich Hillegass, Pottstown