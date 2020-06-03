In 2017, Exeter Township increased the sewer bill 58 percent. In 2019 they increased it 29 percent. Exeter Township then sold the WWTP (waste water treatment plant) to PA American Water (PAW), who now is requesting a huge increase.
They should not receive a single penny!
They either overpaid for the WWTP or they're incompetent.
In 2016 the township retained an expert to prepare an analysis of the sewer rates. The analysis indicated that the rate structure would remain constant through at least 2020 and perhaps through 2021. In 2019 the township increased the rate 29 percent in anticipation of selling the WWTP to PAW, using much of that money to finance an expanded municipal complex.
PAW claims they need the increase for various upgrades and aging components. Did they buy the WWTP without inspecting it? That’s like a resident paying more than market value for a home and then expecting neighbors to pay for repairs and upgrades!
If there's not sufficient objection, PA American Water will be granted rate increases for both water and the recently acquired WWTP. According to the proposal, this would take place June 28. This increase could not occur at a worse time and if there is a public meeting, they want it to be VIRTUAL! How convenient.
Citizens feel helpless. The PUC doesn't represent the ordinary citizen. This is a major issue. People on lower incomes simply cannot afford these increases.
This is a story that deserves front page coverage. Our representatives are not protecting the interest of the people. My purpose is not to cause discord but to bring attention to what is apparently wrong.
Thank you, Stephen Anton, Exeter Township resident