“Mommy, my tummy hurts.”
My God, those heartbreaking last words of 6-year-old Aiden Leos wrap around you like a wet towel and leave blisters on your heart.
As you likely have heard, Aiden recently was on his way to kindergarten when he was struck by gunfire on an Orange County, Calif., freeway.
No kid on the way to kindergarten should ever be the tragic victim of road rage. It rips your guts out.
The bullet that killed Leos entered through the trunk of his mother's car before striking the boy, who was in a booster seat in the car's back seat.
The fatal shooting happened after his mother reportedly made a gesture at the driver of a car after being cut off from the carpool lane.
Most of us have experienced moments of road rage when something another driver does ignites our fuse, hissing its way to a flashing middle finger or a screamed obscenity.
But our response should end there. But when a gun is along for the ride, that lit fuse can trigger horrific consequences.
Again, guns don’t kill. People do. But unarmed people are less likely to kill. Left hooks and slingshots don’t pack the same firepower.
As I’ve written before, it’s way past time that bullets stop earning frequent flier miles.
America should no longer be held hostage by gun politics, dangling in a bloody web woven by the perpetual tug-of-war between gun control supporters and gun advocates as bullets strafe the innocents.
The needless death of little Aiden makes me rattlesnake angry at the accessibility of guns in our country.
Too many guns.
Too many deaths.
Too many high-pitched screams of agony.
Rest in peace, Aiden Leos. Thank God your tummy no longer hurts in heaven.
