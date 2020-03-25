The coronavirus respiratory disease COVID-19 is stalking America, destroying lives, livelihoods, the economy and our way of life.
Meanwhile, we all hopefully remain cloistered at home as self-distancing seems our only – thin as gauze as it may be – hope to contain the novel coronavirus and flatten the curve. Alas, it may take months to flatten that curve.
But as we all wait to see in our nuclear family isolation if and when we, our loved ones, our friends and our associates get sick and to what to degree, the coronavirus also preys on our minds and anxieties.
It’s an unnerving feeling when you need a periscope to see the world, a world that is imploding from a disease with seemingly no limits to its dominion.
The lamb bleats after hearing the howl of the wolf. We’re the lambs in this but the coronavirus doesn’t howl. It’s a silent killer smothering people to death.
The cable news channels are choked with updates on an endless loop as the number of infection cases and deaths of Americans manifest like some manic multiplication table while medical practitioners on the frontlines, governors and mayors plead for more testing, masks, ventilators and beds and bemoan a lack of support from the federal level.
Indeed, many governors have taken matters into their own hands to fill the federal leadership vacuum.
It is starkly and tragically clear that America and its supposedly vaunted healthcare system is absolutely outgunned and ill-prepared to handle a crisis of this malicious magnitude.
America is scrambling and floundering because we got a late start on this even though we saw the rest of the world already going to hell.
Why?
To be blunt, it starts at the top. Our President, who often preens like an emperor, was playing the role of Nero fiddling while Rome was burning.
A few weeks after the outbreak began in China, U.S. health officials warned Trump of the seriousness of the threat.
But in his first public comments about the virus on Jan. 22 he told the public that he wasn’t worried.
“Not at all,” he said. “We have it totally under control.”
Obviously, his words have totally flunked the test of time.
Throughout February Trump, ignominiously contemptuous, dismissed Democrats’ alarm about the coronavirus as their new “hoax.”
He blamed the Democrat policy of open borders for the spread of COVID-19 and insisted that his Jan. 31 decision to restrict travel from China had contained the outbreak.
Yeah, right.
Meanwhile, the disease continued to spread throughout our country, largely undetected.
Trump first fumbled the ball on this crisis 18 months before the outbreak in Wuhan, China. In May of 2018, he eliminated the National Security Council’s global health security unit and demoted its pandemic experts.
In the case of a global health emergency, its experts served as an early-warning system for impending pandemics and in charge of helping coordinate the dozens of health and governmental institutions that must respond in such a crisis.
Think they have been missed?
With his in-house experts exiled, Trump’s ear was turned to his posse of yes men while his mouth was spewing unfounded and cavalier statements geared to prevent the stock market from cratering, which of course it eventually did anyway.
And now with the economy essentially shut down in an effort to slow the coronavirus, the financial situation in this country is on life support.
The past two months have been a calamity and it’s only going to get worse. Much worse. I just pray that we somehow can make up for lost time and slow down the number of new infections before people who shouldn’t be dying are dying in overwhelmed hospitals who do not have the proper medical weapons to fight this monster.
Leo Tolstoy wrote that the strongest of all warriors are time and patience. Tragically, neither are applicable in this dire matter.
Trump has become more responsive to the crisis, but he still cedes the mantle of leadership to the governors. And his belated interest in the coronavirus pandemic, likely piqued by his horror at the reeling stock market, may be a case of a dollar short and a day late.
Who knows what price in lives and money we will pay because our commander-in-chief was late to the frontlines in the biggest battle of our lifetime?
Pray that we don’t ultimately face a Sophie’s choice between saving lines and saving the economy from evaporating. That would be harder than trying to cross breed two seeds growing on opposite sides of the wall.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.