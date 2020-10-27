I didn’t used to be a big fan of autumn except for the football that came with it.
To me, fall was a hassle because I ranked raking leaves right up there with a colonoscopy on how to spend a fun afternoon.
But now that Father Time has fast-forwarded me into the autumn of my life, my appreciation for fall has blossomed. Strange, considering that spring ordinarily is the time for blossoming.
Perhaps because I have more free time these days, I actually enjoy looking at the splendor of fall foliage. Not enough to drive to Vermont to check out all the pretty trees, mind you. Still, a quantum leap for me.
As for the removal of leaves, age has enlightened me. I no longer rake them because these days my spinal discs are more convoluted than a corn maze and more irritated than a rhino with psoriasis. So I suck leaves up with my mulcher mower or simply ignore them.
After all, when you’re playing the back nine holes of your life, you don’t sweat the little things as much.
Another reason I used to dislike autumn was because it wasn’t as warm as summer. But then summers around here got hot enough to melt aluminum on two-lane blacktop and transform cold bottles of beer into the geysers of Haukadalur.
I grew weary of sloshing through puddles of my own sweat when I wasn’t sequestered in AC or submerged under water. And since I’ve yet to grow gills, it’s not that you can spend the day lying on the pool bottom. And these days if you spend too much time in the ocean, some shark will turn you into an appetizer.
Another thing that cooled my love affair with summer is my thinning hair and aging skin. For years I never wore sunblock. And I was tanner than caramel. Now I slather on sunblock so generously it looks like someone squeezed about three dozen vanilla cream-filled doughnuts on me.
Why the transformation?
Because my dermatologist uses liquid nitrogen spray that’s 320 degrees below zero to scorch any budding skin cancer spots. Liquid nitrogen is so cold that it burns. I’ve walked on Alaskan glaciers (not joshing) and they were warmer than liquid nitrogen.
My affection for autumn also has increased by default.
I despise winter because cold, snow, ice and winds that cut through you like scythes don’t exactly elicit belly laughs.
And I wish the coronavirus would disappear like our springs did years ago. Our springs, like the middle class, have vanished into an abyss. Spring used to be a transitional bridge between winter and summer. But that bridge has disappeared reportedly because of a lack of PennDOT funding. Now spring around here is AWOL and winter eventually slams head-on into summer.
If you’re older than dirt, you’ll remember that popular rock and doo-wop group The Four Seasons. If they were starting up today, they’d be The Three Seasons.
Since I’ve deleted winter and summer from my list of favorites, fall is all I’ve got.
Before I conclude my paean to autumn, please let me share an old joke with you that is not of my creation because math befuddles me: What’s the ratio of a pumpkin’s circumference to its diameter? Pumpkin Pi.
Ba-dum pshh.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.