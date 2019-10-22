I confess that this column has nothing to do with birds, but I figured the headline would grab anybody who thought I was writing about sex.
Got ya!
Sorry.
Actually, this column is about something much more important. Like homeland security.
Now that our President has abandoned Syria, which likely will restore ISIS to its former nasty self, homeland security in our country should be on even higher alert to foil the utter abduction of our already shaky serenity.
I don’t know about you, but I find it difficult to keep my eyes on the road ahead while trying to see through the back and sides of my head whenever I sense danger.
While we are abandoning our allies abroad, we could have a new ally on the home front if we follow the lead of British scientists and German police.
Bees.
I kid you not. Bees always are on the prowl for pollen. But they can be taught to expand their repertoire.
Indeed, trained sniffer bees are the key components of developing technology that could stop terrorists – and drug smugglers – in their tracks.
Talk about a story with a big buzz.
It’s simply a matter of harnessing the olfactory ability of bees to detect bombs and illegal narcotics just like they do nectar.
You expose the bees to the odor of explosives or drugs, followed by a sugar water reward.
Bees have a sweet tooth, which they rarely brush or floss. That’s why they freak out over the nectar of flowers, which is very rich in glucose.
The bees could be carried in hand-held detectors the size of a shoe box and used to sniff out bombs and illegal narcotics in airports, border posts, roadside security checks and whatever.
Or you could release sniffer bees in a target area and follow them with a drone to see what they hone in on.
Turning to the insect and animal kingdoms for help is nothing new. Rats were used to track down mines scattered across central Africa and Russia reportedly trained dolphins to deposit mines onto enemy submarines.
Of course, there’s always a catch.
Population levels of more than 700 North American bee species are declining as habitat loss and pesticide use continue at a breakneck pace. And nearly a quarter of those declining species are at risk of extinction.
So we’d better train a bunch of sniffer bees before the pool of available talent becomes shallower than our celebrity-obsessed culture.
Otherwise, our dread might seem as if it has no end.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.