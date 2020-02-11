It’s no surprise that many folks skip breakfast. It comes at a bad time: in the morning.
People like to sleep in until the last possible minute, so they barely have time to shower and dress, let alone eat, before they go to work or school.
I don’t know about you, but I’d rather have them take the time to shower than eat breakfast, especially if they skimp on deodorant.
However, breakfast, as our mothers always told us, is the most important meal of the day. It’s a repast guaranteed to usher in a sublime sunbeam of satisfaction the remainder of the day.
A wise man once said, I believe it was either Genghis Khan or Woody Allen, that we should breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dine like a pauper.
You don’t need a doctorate degree in nutrition to know that breakfast provides the body and the brain with fuel after an overnight fast. Indeed, that’s where the name comes from: breaking the fast.
For starters, breakfast restores glucose levels, an essential carb in cognitive function. Eat breakfast and you have a better chance of becoming CEO or going to Yale. Skip breakfast and you likely will remain stuck in the mailroom or 11th grade.
Studies have shown that people who eat breakfast are less likely to be overweight. There is an emotional jackknifing that rides in tandem with food consumption. Avoid breakfast and you’ll be much more like likely to pounce on junk food like a raving pack hound.
Breakfast has long-term health benefits. It can reduce obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. If you don’t eat breakfast, your metabolic rate and other functions slow to preserve energy.
Studies indicate that people who eat a good breakfast actually consume more vitamins and minerals and less fat and cholesterol than people who don’t.
There is a reason why we have appetites honeycombed for survival. To live life to the fullest, we must dig into it as if it were a tall pile of pancakes.
Join the Breakfast Club and keep your metabolism humming like a finely tuned Mercedes.
P.S. Inhaling a Twinkie at the wheel while you inch along in traffic in the morning does not count as breakfast.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.