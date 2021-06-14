I haven’t lost much sleep over lawn mowers over the years.
Actually, check that. There were times that I wanted to sleep in on a Saturday when an early bird of an overzealous neighbor would start cutting his lawn just as the sun was rising on the horizon. He obviously must have skipped breakfast.
Fortunately that dude moved because he would crank up his gasoline-powered engine even before roosters got a chance to crow. If roosters could talk, they undoubtedly would tell you they were miffed at Mr. Early Bird for stealing their thunder.
I’ve been working from home in recent years and have noticed that someone’s lawn mower always seems to be messing with my serenity. I’m a writer and the noise pollution emanating from a lawn mower is loud enough to mow right through my creative muse.
And on days when chainsaws and weedwhackers are adding even more percussion to the deafening symphony of noise, my concentration and patience become so much shredded lettuce. German Panzer tanks made less noise when they were rolling through Poland.
If I want loud noise while I write, I’ll listen to Metallica or my wife banging dishes, pots and pans in the kitchen.
So I started researching the harrowing environmental impact of lawn mowers.
Gas-powered mowers are simply bad news for the environment. Besides noise pollution, they are nasty culprits when it comes to air pollution and ground contamination.
But gas mowers are good news for lazy folks like me. They certainly are more convenient than using an electric mower because you don’t have to worry about running over the cord or venturing too far from an outlet.
Granted, I could always opt for a cordless electric mower but I’m much too absent-minded to remember to charge the battery prior to use.
And my lawn is too big for a push mower. By the time I got done it would be time to start over again.
Yes, I love the environment. But not enough to become a modern-day Sisyphus.
He’s the poor schmuck in Greek mythology who not only was cursed with a horrible name but was forced to roll an immense boulder up a hill, only for it to roll down every time it neared the top.
Obviously, that gets old after a while. And Sisyphus was sentenced to do that for eternity. So he’s still at it. Plus he undoubtedly has to put up with the noise pollution caused by gasoline-powered lawn mowers. Talk about a tormented soul.
After due deliberation, I’ve come up with a selfish solution to grass cutting and the environment. All my neighbors should use electric or push mowers while I alone get to enjoy the convenience of a gas mower.
Of course, yours truly being the only one with a gas mower is blatantly unfair. But life is anything but fair. Besides, none of my neighbors write at home. Heck, most of them don’t even read outside of reading greens while lining up a putt.
I do have compassion for my neighbors. If they complain to me that they don’t have gas, I tell them to eat at Taco Bell.
I do realize that this triggers a different type of air pollution. But this isn’t a perfect world, courtesy of Adam and Eve getting kicked out of the Garden of Eden after getting conned by that snake charmer Lucifer over a crummy bite of an apple.
Come to think of it, you would have thought that Snow White would have taken a lesson from Adam and Eve’s mistake and not bitten into that poisonous apple. But that’s a tale for another day.
In the meantime, be wary of apples. No wonder William Tell always was shooting apples off his son’s head with an arrow instead of mowing his lawn. Do Tell, that guy cherished the environment.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.