Valentine’s Day is approaching, so it makes even codgers like yours truly reflect on matters of the heart.
Romantic hearts help us fall in love.
Weak hearts put us in peril.
Brave hearts help us accomplish great deeds.
Hatred in hearts triggers wars.
Hearts are more versatile than a Swiss army knife.
Come Feb. 14, hearts will be like oxygen. They’ll be everywhere and anywhere. Hearts on cards and hearts on candy. Hearts on sweaters and hearts on earrings. Hearts on social media and hearts on text messages. Hearts on billboards and hearts on store windows.
Heck, even hospital cardio units may be decorated with hearts.
In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, a toast to the romantic heart!
Granted, one toast is enough. Too many toasts never are a good thing.
For instance, some relationships bleed you pale even when they’re over.
It can be enough to drive you to drink.
The other year on Valentine’s Day, a lady in Vermont got in an accident and wound up getting processed for DUI and drug possession.
She called her ex-husband to pick her up.
Now there are some former spouses, rife with hard feelings, who would have immediately conjured up some belly laughs and promptly hung up.
But this guy apparently allowed sentiment to intrude upon his better judgment. Then again, his judgment was impaired.
He rolled his car on the way to the station and got arrested for drunk driving and driving with a suspended license.
Do you think that thirsty couple had any shot at reconciling that Valentine’s Day?
Alas, the fact that I never did find out breaks my heart.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.