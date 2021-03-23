We all know of course that life isn’t all sunshine and lollipops. Life delights in dabbling in high jinks and mischief. So there’s always plenty of rain and broccoli to go around.
So we have to keep our guard up, knowing that if we lift the gate on our life just a crack, a breeze of disruption likely will waft in to torment us.
While life hasn’t been perpetually idyllic ever since our ancestors got kicked out of the Garden of Eden over a piece of fruit, we do have one major blessing to savor.
Spring comes around once a year. And what a blessing it is in the wake of another cold, concussive, barren, bleak, drab-as-dishwater winter.
You don’t need me to tell you that spring is a glorious time of year as Mother Nature sprouts back to life and bursts into a mosaic of colors. Everything blooms, including our spirits.
Spring creates good karma, which sticks like glue until the first summer heat wave melts it. Spring is the antibiotic for the winter doldrums. It’s like champagne, giving our souls bubbly sensations.
It’s nearly impossible to be in a bad mood in the spring. Even when weeds and dandelions begin their inevitable and unwanted sprout. Even when the air is choking with pollen and our allergies are turning our nasal passages into phlegm-choked linguine.
Because those springtime inconveniences are extinguished by the beatific vision of daffodils, tulips, lilies, crocuses, hyacinths, rhododendrons, irises, pansies and violas.
It’s no coincidence that the first day of spring also is the International Day of Happiness.
In a world spewing strife, how many times can you put international and happiness in the same sentence?
Riding in tandem with spring is the rebirth of outdoor fun activities like hiking and biking. Which sure beat the bejesus out of shoveling snow and chipping ice.
Granted, spring brings along spring cleaning, hardly a joyride for anyone outside of neat freaks. As not to spoil the splendor of the season, you can either ignore spring cleaning or have someone else do it.
On a personal note, my psyche is experiencing an additional layer of rebirth this spring since I recently became double-vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s not like I suddenly feel bulletproof, but I no longer feel that I’m dueling death whenever I venture out. And that definitely puts a new spring into my step.
And yes, Dr. Fauci, I still wear a mask and social distance. An old guy can’t be too carefree even if it’s spring.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.