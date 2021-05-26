Once upon a time, or at least until COVID-19 turned the world on its ear and spun it until its axis grew nauseous, the good old American work ethic was considered a cornerstone of our democracy.
For instance, Yankee Doodle Dandy – a real live nephew of Uncle Sam – only rode the ponies on the Fourth of July. Every other day he put in a 12-hour shift and then went home to paint his home red, white and blue.
Prior to the pandemic Americans worked longer hours each week and more weeks each year than any of our economic peers.
With our brows sweating, our backs breaking and our eyesight failing, we put in between 30 to 90 more minutes each day than the typical European, worked 400 hours more annually than the high-output Germans and clocked more office time than even the work-obsessed Japanese.
This wasn’t because there weren’t enough tee times to go around or because Americans are as much gluttons for punishment as they are for hot dogs and apple pie. It was because the drive to work ever harder, longer and faster was at the heart of the American dream.
Now that dream is waning because the vaunted American work ethic is withering.
What happened? Did Americans suddenly get so lazy they get exhausted just picking up a salad fork?
Nah. The dastardly pandemic scrambled the American work ethic like it was an egg bigger and more fragile than Humpty Dumpty.
Employers in Pennsylvania and across the country are struggling to find enough workers and put the blame on jobless benefits that are padded with a $300-a-week federal pandemic benefit.
The incentive to work suffers because people who previously worked in low-wage jobs and are currently bringing home more money on unemployment than when they were employed aren’t idiots.
Why bust your butt in a crap job for crap wages when you can sit at home and watch your carpet fray?
Which is why Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation.
Granted, other factors preventing some Americans from going back to work are childcare issues at home and businesses that aren’t willing to increase wages to attract their workers back.
Businesses claim they can’t pay their employees more because they’ll go out of business. So some of their employees voluntarily become ex-employees because they’d rather kick back and collect than wait on tables or work retail.
Some doomsayers proclaim that Armageddon is at hand because we are creating a permanent class of people who simply don’t want to work when they can instead sit at home and collect government checks.
Nobody wants to spawn a generation of slackers who spend their days picking lint out of their belly buttons. So let’s take aim at the low-wage trap that ensnares many less educated American workers.
Raising the minimum wage helps but we must do more to reverse decades of growing wage inequality. We have to lift the pay and career prospects of non-skilled workers who have fallen out of the middle class by helping them gain new skills through apprenticeships that combine on-the-job training and classroom instruction.
Of course, that doesn’t help restaurant owners hire enough servers. So perhaps the federal government should give money to restaurants who provide their employees with a living wage. I know that won’t please everyone, but it will cut down on the wait time at restaurants now that they’re returning to full capacity.
A good thing when your belly is growling and you’ve already eaten your left arm.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.