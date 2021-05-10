I used to fall asleep in my one college economics course (it was at the ungodly hour of 8:30 a.m. and fire hydrants have more of a personality than that professor), so I hardly classify as a financial guru.
Still, I can identify Big Money when it’s of multi-boxcar magnitude.
Joe Biden went on a $6 trillion spending blowout in the the first 100 days of his administration. Folks, that’s definitely Big Money.
In fact, that’s even more money than my lovely wife spends annually on her wardrobe and redecorating our Palace of Zielinski. Every year I give her an unlimited budget and she exceeds it.
Still, she is harshly frugal compared to that spendthrift Biden.
Big Money begets Big Government which in turn begets Big Trouble.
I’m hardly a conservative but Biden and his fellow progressives are trying to jam welfare-state big-government socialism down our throats.
Welcome to the Big Gulp. Followed by the Big Burp. And then the Big Tax.
Biden wants the wealthy and big corporations to pony up to pay for his fiscal folly.
But those of us who aren’t wealthy and don’t run big corporations also will pay a stiff price.
The Fraser Institute Economic Freedom of the World report consistently shows that nations with more economic freedom — smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation — have the highest incomes and lowest poverty rates.
Certainly not the track Biden is pursuing.
Then there is the Big Fallacy that the rich don’t pay their fair share of taxes.
According to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, which used the latest data available from the IRS, in 2018, the top 1% of all taxpayers paid 40.1% of all taxes. The top 50% of taxpayers paid 97.1% of all federal taxes. And the bottom 50% paid the remaining 2.9%.
So the well-to-do hardly are ne’er-do-wells when it comes to forking over Big Lettuce in taxes.
And if Big Government raises corporate income taxes that in turn will punish labor with lower wages and punish customers with higher prices. Call that the Big Punishment.
Granted, government can boost the economy in various ways.
When government protects safety and property and enforces contracts, it facilitates business activity. Enforcement of antitrust rules enhances competition. Schools boost human capital. Roads, bridges, and other infrastructure grease the wheels of business activity.
Limited liability and bankruptcy provisions encourage risk taking. Affordable high-quality childcare increases parental employment and boosts the capabilities of less-advantaged kids. Access to medical care improves health and reduces anxiety.
Child labor restrictions, antidiscrimination laws, minimum wages, job safety regulations, consumer safety protections, unemployment insurance and a host of other policies help ensure social peace.
But bigger governments are more prone to adopt policies that stifle business, reduce competition among firms or waste resources. They run up debts that channel resources into interest payments instead of productive activity. High taxes weaken financial incentives for innovation, investment and work effort.
An economy is healthier with some government than with none, but there surely is some point beyond which government spending and taxing hurts the economy. The question is: Where is that tipping point?
It would be nice if social scientists could locate the tipping point with a theoretical model or a computer simulation. And now that Bill Gates is busy with his divorce, even he can’t figure that out.
As for Biden, he didn’t even worry about such a tipping point. He simply opened up the throttle and zoomed right into the Big Plunge.
Hope you all have strong stomachs to endure the harrowing rollercoaster dips ahead leading to the Big Abyss.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.