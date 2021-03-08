Some doomsayers think that America is in decline, destined to soon join the ancient Greeks and Romans as kaput iconic civilizations.
Perhaps it is because Americans are simply tired. Indeed, 35 percent of U.S. adults do not get the recommended seven hours of nightly sleep.
The culprit, in my humble opinion, is James Corden. His “The Late Late Show” on CBS is funny enough to make a porcupine go into hysterics. If you think that is easy, you try it.
But this is the 21st century. You can DVR programs. DVR Corden so you can watch him in the morning and save America while you are at it.
Obviously, sleep is good for us. Why else would we squander approximately a third of our lives in bed?
The medical folks say if you do not get seven hours of shuteye a night, your health will instantly vanish, you will lose your job and even worse, lose your sex drive.
Granted, you may not care about your job performance, but I am sure your sexual performance, depending on how sleepy you are, may be of tad interest to you.
You do not have to go to Harvard, Yale, MIT and Oxford to figure out ways to fall asleep.
A poetry reading can have you snoring in five minutes. Ditto playing chess with a comatose chicken.
Major league baseball these days has become a great nap aid since it is chockful of strikeouts interrupted only occasionally by a home run with the exit velocity of a Saturn rocket. Meanwhile, singles, doubles, triples and stolen bases have become endangered species.
My lovely wife would suggest that reading one of my columns will put you to sleep faster than ZzzQuil. Please discount her advice because she is miffed at me because I refuse to buy her a second yacht for when we summer off the coast of Monaco.
Allow me to give you the fastest and easiest route to some much-needed sleep: Watch TV while nestled on your favorite recliner.
It works like a charm for me. All you have to do is relax after dinner, hopefully with a glass of wine, and suddenly you will get this bleached look to your eyes.
Next your pupils will hold back every and all expression. Take a couple of fleeting glances at your favorite program and the world ebbs like a glistening tide.
Trust me, it is a short trip to stumbling into a smothery embrace of sleep. Presto! Five seconds segue into five billowy hours of bliss.
Of course, you do wake up with a stiff neck about 2 a.m. But at least you are not sleep deprived.
And the good thing is when you finally do go to bed, you are charged up and ready to pursue other bedtime activities.
Suffice it to say that you had better be charming when you wake up your snoring significant other. Especially if she is short one yacht.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.