I miss sports. Perhaps not as much as I would miss my next breath, mind you. But it’s close to a dead heat.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic ripped sports from us, I didn’t know of a life without sports. Until now.
I grew up in a sports household, became a huge fan of multiple sports and played multiple sports through my schooling. Then for many years I earned my living as a sports columnist covering the Eagles, the Phillies, the Sixers, Penn State football and boxing heavyweights Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Larry Holmes and Mike Tyson.
Sports remained an integral part of my DNA even after I transitioned from sportswriting. I still follow sports religiously and was thrilled when my two sons immersed themselves in my passion as multiple-sport athletes and fans. And now the torch has been embraced by my grandsons.
Granted, my family and I are not alone in our loss. There are countless fanatics out there suffering from sports separation anxiety.
When the sports world came to a screeching halt, when March Madness morphed from the canceled NCAA basketball playoffs to the coronavirus’ path of health and economic devastation, real life dramatically dwarfed the importance of athletics.
That’s the crux of the problem this time. Sports are our crutch when it comes to facing real life when it becomes too starkly real.
At least in the past, we had sports to comfort us during times of national crisis. Baseball continued throughout World War II and resumed play six days after 9/11. Two weeks after JFK was assassinated, the Army-Navy football game was played at Jackie Kennedy’s insistence.
Even in the best of times, sports provide an escape from the problems of everyday life. In hard times, sports provide a necessary symbol that life goes on. That things will be OK.
Until this time. Never before have we had to endure an immense hardship without having sports to cheer us up, to bring us together and help heal our trauma.
At least now there is hope brimming on the horizon.
As America begins to reopen for business even in the midst of this damnable pandemic, professional sports are flickering back to life.
Two auto racing entities have announced plans to start racing again. NASCAR plans to start its engines on May 17 but without fans. The NHRA plans for a full return in June with fans in the stands. The UFC plans to reopen the octagon on May 9 without fans.
The NBA and NHL remain hopeful of resuming their seasons and Major League baseball is optimistic it can begin its season. All three likely will exclude fans and exhibit reconfigured competitions.
Whatever format they adopt, I can’t wait. Sports have all the drama of the theatrical stage and all the artistic grace of the ballet stage and blend all of it with exquisite power and precision.
Sports are all about competition, of course. But more than that, sports are communal and cohesive. They bind us together as families, schools, communities, states and even as nations during the Olympics.
Yes, sports are a delicious distraction. And you, of course, can wager on them. So also factor in the adrenaline rush of gambling when sports return and soothe the psychic scar tissue inflicted by the coronavirus.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.