The irony is thick enough to be sliced with a steak knife.
We live in a society in which many youth sports leagues don’t keep score and hand out trophies for merely participating, not excelling -- which is the polar opposite of our society that’s about a dozen exits past just being competitive.
Rather it’s contentious, confrontational, conflictive, combative and crushing.
Now that I’ve run out of words that start with the letter “c,” I’ll switch to the letter “a” in labeling life today in America.
Animosity. Antagonism. Antipathy. Animus. Acrimony. Aversion.
Since my mom did a good job of teaching me the alphabet, I’ll show off my versatility of letters by also mentioning that our world is chockful of hostility, hatred, malice, friction, dissension, rancor, resentment, ill will and bad blood.
So unless you unfortunately have to be briefed on how to eat your morning cereal of choice, you likely have gotten the point by now: American society circa 2020 is a cesspool of enmity.
In no particular order:
Red states vs. blue states.
Black vs. white.
Racism vs. humanity.
Diversity vs. uniformity.
Police defunders vs. police supporters.
Poor vs. rich.
The masked vs. the unmasked.
Trump lovers vs. Trump loathers.
Science deniers vs. science.
Partisanship vs. compromise.
History lovers vs. history erasers.
God-fearing vs. godless.
Equality advocates vs. equality despisers.
Ad nauseam.
So how can you keep your mind from snapping like a sapling in this hurricane of cacophony?
You could bury your head in the sand. But sand often irritates facial skin and can be gruesome when it infiltrates your eyes and ears.
A better option is swimming.
Life today is better spent submerged under water, insulated from the turbulence vibrating like a jackhammer on land.
Swimming is great exercise, good for your aerobic conditioning and easy on your joints.
And now with our society fissuring and fragmenting, being sequestered in water is mentally therapeutic. An aquatic lifesaver if you will.
An added bonus is the coronavirus is not transmissible through water.
It must be wonderful to be a goldfish today, placidly swimming in circles with no particular place to go.
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.