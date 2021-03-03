Each March is National Professional Social Work Month, an opportunity to recognize social workers and their invaluable contributions to their profession and to society.
Social work is not an easy profession to define. A simple social work definition simply does not do justice to the myriad ways that social work touches the lives of people every day. Social work practice consists of the professional application of social work values, principles, and techniques to better the lives of people whether at the individual, family, group or societal level.
Every day, there are approximately 650,000 employed as social workers in the United States who work to empower and elevate millions of people, including some of the most vulnerable in our society.
At CONCERN, our talented and dedicated social workers assist more than 6,500 individuals each year through programs in foster care, adoption and permanency, community based, residential, and behavioral health services. Thank you for your warmth and caring. Thank you for your knowledge and expertise. Thank you for your personal sacrifices to make our society better.
If you know of or meet a social worker, please take a moment and thank them for their service and their invaluable contributions to our society.
Founded in 1978 as a pioneer of treatment foster care, CONCERN believes that children placed in foster care should live in a traditional family setting in the community, rather than in a residential or institutional setting. Over the past 43 years, CONCERN has been at the forefront of innovative programs to meet the individual needs of the child and to promote the strengthening of the family unit. Since this time, CONCERN has served more than 18,000 children and youth in placement services, including assisting with the placement of nearly 2,000 children into adoptive families, and more than 40,000 individuals through a continuum of behavioral health services.
For more information about CONCERN and to learn more about becoming a foster parent, please visit us at www.concern4kids.org.