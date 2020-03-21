Like many parents across the state, I found myself working from home with two kids home during the state mandated shutdown of schools.
The first couple of days were like a vacation, playing games and running around outside, but I quickly realized that if we didn’t reign in the chaos, the children would implode with boredom.
So, like so many other times in our lives, I turned to social media to find a solution to the boredom while searching for fun and educational activities to keep children busy and their minds engaged, and maybe even learn something new. The goal was to find activities the children could do on their own as well as activities to do together as a family.
Patrick Donmoyer: Walks outside in the woods and the back yard to identify edible early spring greens like chickweed, cress, dandelion, and garlic mustard. My 3-year-old daughter LOVES this activity, and she gets to make a salad too! It’s educational because it combines botanical identification, wild crafting skills, and healthily living. She knows the names of some of the plants in English and PA Dutch. I hope she learns that the world can be a more healthy and sustaining place for humanity if we learn to respect and value our connections to the earth.
Lisa Ladd-Kidder: I have seen various offers via Facebook of internet activities for children, e.g., visits to a zoo, free dance lessons, free art lessons, visits to museums, and even some free concerts and musical performances.
Craig Koller: Have them research their family tree. The Kutztown Area Historical Society website has genealogical research links. www.kutztownhistory.org
Jan Crooker: Goggle free educational websites for kids. Lots!
Linda Jacobs: Teach them cursive.
I also reached out to educators.
“The best advice is to set up a schedule and keep to it as best as possible,” said Tulpehocken Area School District Superintendent Andrew Netznik. “Kids thrive in structured environments. Since they are already used to a schedule, parents can structure their day in chucks of fun/play time and instructional/enrichment activities.”
I’ll be honest. There was some resistance at first to any suggestion that we do something educational but finding interesting and educational science related shows online did the trick. We started with Bill Nye the Science Guy. It was nice to hear the children laughing and learning at the same time.
So far we’ve tried Scholastic Learn at Home, Kids National Geographic and History for Kids (Google the names to find the website addresses).
There are also plans for making a volcano, model rockets and other STEAM projects that we can do together as a family, some of which are things we thought up while others have been suggested by the school via the Facebook page. Also local PTO groups and libraries are suggesting daily STEAM activities via their Facebook pages and encouraging participants to share photos on the page adding another level of fun. I highly recommend connecting with your local PTO and library. It’s especially good for connecting with others during this time of social distancing.
This is all in addition to math workbooks for the oldest at almost 9 and using chalk to learn numbers and letters for the youngest at age 4.
We also tried some creative ways to play. There was a self-scripted puppet show by my oldest and performed for our youngest, which was a big hit all around. And tent building so we can read books together. We’re teaching the kids how to play Monopoly and Uno has become a family favorite.
Coming up this week, we’ll try going places virtually, like the Lehigh Valley Zoo, as well as aquariums and museums.
Over all, the goal is to keep spirits high and our minds busy.