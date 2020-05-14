St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities are cancelled until further notice. Consult the parish webpage or Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
The Parish Office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer during office hours.
The Church is also open for private prayer and meditation on Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, May 24, we worship at 10:15 a.m. on the parking lot. We celebrate The Seventh Sunday of Easter remembering veterans.
We will remember our veterans with readings of the names of soldiers killed in action, the Gettysburg Address and In Flanders Fields. Loose offering (not in envelopes) is for veterans who are struggling with homelessness and wartime demons. Donations go to Veterans Making A Difference.