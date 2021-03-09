Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown opens a juried fine art exhibit in all media entitled “Birds” with a virtual and in-person reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 26.
All COVID safety protocol will be observed during the in-person reception, which is free and open to the public. Awards will be announced during the virtual opening on Facebook LIVE at 6 p.m. A brief video tour of the exhibit will showcase the artwork.
Studio B’s "Birds" exhibit is inspired by the National Audubon Society's statement on "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion" said Gallery Director Susan Biebuyck.
The National Audubon Society is an American non-profit environmental organization dedicated to conservation of birds and their habitat.
“Our artists are not only creative and skillful in their response and execution, they often like to showcase their humor and whimsical approach,” said Biebuyck.
The exhibit’s Best in Show prize award is sponsored by The Victory Bank, Limerick. Additional awards are offered by TriCounty Area Federal Credit Union and the Boyertown Community Library. Additional sponsors will be announced at the opening reception.
Juror for “Birds” is Emily Branch, who operates Cage Free Design as a full-time consultant with a focus on marketing and public relations serving multiple clients and artistic organizations in central and southeastern Pennsylvania including Studio B.
A certified Facebook manager with an master's in fine arts from the Visual Studies Workshop, New York, Branch has worked for non-profit arts and education spaces in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia and New York, serving as Gallery Director at the Outsider Folk Art Gallery, Reading. She has curated exhibitions for SOFAExpo Art Fair, Chicago, IL; Outsider Art Fair, NYC; Albright College’s Freedman Gallery; and Material Culture, Philadelphia.
Branch collaborated with Chutima “Nok” Kerdpitak, a London Curator, to bring Circus Terminal World-wide, an international traveling exhibition to Studio B that showcased the artwork of more than 60 international artists.
The “Birds” exhibition runs through June 20. The gallery, located at 39A East Philadelphia Ave., invites visitors on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. or by appointment by contacting Susan Biebuyck, suebie@ptd.net, 484-332-2757 or Jane Stahl, janeEstahl@comcast.net, 610-563-7879.