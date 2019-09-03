This summer, Terre Hill BSA Troop 172 attended summer camp at Bashore Scout Reservation. The troop had 9 scouts and 4 leaders who spent the week earning various merit badges while also working on advancements and skills. They participated in multiple service projects, along with earning awards like Baden Powell Award, Troop Award of Excellence, Clean Campsite Award, Outstanding Gateway Award. Leaders took advantage of various training opportunities, along with participating in activities like the Troop Leader Shoot & Scoutmaster cook-off where they took 1st place. So, overall a great week for all participants.