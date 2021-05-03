The Berks Book Bonanza 2021, a five-day sale of used books, will be held July 7 to 11 in the former Gap and Gap Kids stores at Berkshire Mall, organizers announced.
The popular sale, which was not held last year due to concerns over the COVID pandemic, raises funds for Friends of Berks County Libraries and the American Association of University Women Reading branch.
Proceeds help support Berks County libraries and provide scholarships for women.
Donations of gently-used books are being accepted through June 30 at the Berkshire Mall entrance between Five Below and the former Bon-Ton.
Drop off hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Donors are asked to remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will assist with unloading.
A complete list of acceptable donations can be found on the Berks Book Bonanza website, www.berksbookbonanza.org.
The Berks Book Bonanza opens with an Early Bird Presale July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early Bird buyers pay $10 for first shot at the collection. Admission is free on the other days of the sale.
Hours are: July 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; July 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sale concludes on July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the traditional $5 bag of book sale.
Additional details about COVID precautions will be announced on the Berks Book Bonanza website, the AAUW Facebook page, and the Friends of Berks County Public Libraries’ Facebook page closer to opening day.
For more information, contact Judy Ellsworth at 484-706-0731 or access the Berks Book Bonanza website at www.berksbookbonanza.org.