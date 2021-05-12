The French Creek Pool & Boats is located in the beautiful and tranquil French Creek State Park. French Creek Boat rental offers kayaks, rowboats, and canoes. Located by picnic areas and trail-heads, it is the perfect spot to enjoy everything that Hopewell Lake has to offer.
French Creek Pool is currently under construction for pool improvements, but will be open soon! Call us at 610-582-1194 or visit www.FrenchCreekPool.com for updates.
You will soon be able to join us this summer at French Creek Pool for some fun in the sun. The pool overlooks scenic and historic Hopewell Lake centered in the heart of beautiful French Creek State Park. All ages can enjoy the 24,000 square foot pristine pool, including a spacious shallow area for young children to swim and splash around in. The pool is supervised by American Red Cross certified lifeguards.
We also invite you to enjoy some cold refreshments, food, and ice cream at our friendly food concession. Don’t forget to check out our Pavilion that you can rent out for your summer picnics and parties. We hope to see you this summer for a sun-sational day of fun!!!
Please call French Creek Pool & Boats at 610-582-1194 or visit www.FrenchCreekPool.com for pool updates or information on our watercraft rentals.
Watercraft rentals are available starting Memorial Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends…weather permitting and no reservations are needed!