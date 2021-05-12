Historic Crystal Cave, near Kutztown, has re-opened for its 150th season. After being accidentally discovered in 1871, Crystal Cave, as it was known then, had humble beginnings consisting of kerosene lanterns and torches for lighting and wooden boardwalks and ladders for touring the cave. Telegraph communication and transportation by railroad and stagecoach were commonly used for decades.
Over time, with the advancement of technology, such and autos, the telephone, the installation of concrete steps and macadam walkways, Crystal Cave became a popular tourist attraction and continues in that capacity today. Historic Crystal Cave became the first show cave in Pennsylvania and the 5th longest continuously operating show cave in the United States.
Prior to the onset of Covid-19, Historic Crystal Cave had intended to have a 150th Discovery Days celebration in July. Those plans have been postponed until next summer when the 150th Anniversary of the Grand Illumination of Crystal Cave will take place.
Historic Crystal Cave remains open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended summer hours, until the end of our season on Nov. 30. Limitation on the number of people permitted to tour at one time is currently 75%. Tours can fill up quickly so please call for availability if you are plan to arrive mid to late afternoon. No reservations are taken. Tickets are purchased on site and are first come first served.
While waiting for your tour you are welcome to visit our souvenir shop, pan for gemstones, play miniature golf, walk the nature trail, or visit our ice cream parlor/cafe. Special group rates apply for organized groups of 15 people or more with a reservation. Call 610-683-6765 for additional information or visit crystalcavepa.com.