"Three Little Pigs" children's opera: 4 p.m. free 40-minute musical performance on steps of Reading Public Library, 100 S. 5th Street. Berks Opera collaborates with Yocum Institute for Arts Education and the Reading Public Library for a free Berks Jazz Fest local performance. Music by W.A. Mozart and text by John Davies. Rain date is Aug. 21.
Pa German Farm Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine at Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (GPS 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg). Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society hosts demonstrations of life on the farm. Food, music, expanded Native American displays, hay ride, old-time children's games, talks on local archaeology, Native American storytelling and local Civil War history. No admission charge. Parking $3. Entrance fee for main house tours. www.Dreibelbisfarm.org, Historic Dreibelbis Farm on Facebook or call Mark Dreibelbis at 610-488-7896.
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is Aug. 22. $5 each. Pick up Aug. 30 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Bluegrass Gospel Outdoor Concert by Days of Old: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally, rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
Philharmonic Band Concert: 6 p.m. at Fleetwood Park. Free concert sponsored by the Fleetwood American Legion Home Association. Band is led by Legion Commander Jay A. Smith. Rain date Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Refreshments available 5 p.m. by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
55th Annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park. Hosted by Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Event benefits the Museum in its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania transportation heritage.
Fall Native Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Variety of fall-flowering Pennsylvania native wildflowers, vines, grasses, ferns, trees, and shrubs to incorporate into any home landscape.
Music on the Mountain: 2 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary’s new accessible Outdoor Amphitheater. The Gabriel Chamber Ensemble presents one hour of classical selections sharing the healing powers of music and nature. Seating is limited. Tickets $25, $15 for Hawk Mountain members. To purchase tickets call 610-756-6961 or visit hawkmountain.org/music.
Building a Better Boyertown VIP Oktoberfest Tasting Event: 5 to 8 p.m. at Brakeman’s Café indoors and outside. Live music, food and sample five beers, each paired by a German-themed appetizer. Add dinner of bratwurst with caraway sauerkraut and pilsner düsseldorf mustard, served with German potato salad. Breweries include Free Will Brewing Company, J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company, Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Sly Fox Brewing Company, Stable 12 Brewing Company, and Stickman Brews. Tickets limited. Purchase by Sept. 9 at www.boyertownpa.org.
Building a Better Boyertown 14th Annual Oktoberfest: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, free family-friendly, German and fall-themed event that features beer ($5 for beer tent wristband), food, music, entertainment, children’s activities and craft vendors. Visit www.boyertownpa.org.
