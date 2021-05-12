After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Kempton Fair returns with gusto June 17 to 19 at the beautiful Kempton Community Center fairgrounds.
We’ll have the Beer & Wine Garden again located next to the Luella Dotterer Music Pavilion, where the various music performances will happen. Performances will include The Hannah Violet Trio on Thursday, Jeremiah James & the Revival on Friday, and Junior’s Grades on Saturday.
In addition, fair-goers can anticipate amazing fireworks on Friday evening (or Saturday, if it rains), livestock exhibitions, domestic-arts displays and contests, an antique-tractor parade, antique automobiles, cornhole contests, country line dancing with DJ Chicken Nugget, Middle-earth Children’s Theater, a frog-jumping contest, a bale-pitch contest, children’s game booths, a craft-and-vendor show on Saturday, a fine midway with rides, a live bird show from Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, and more.
To top it off, we’ll have three evenings of mind-blowing pulls, including super-modified tractors on Friday, plus antique-tractor pulls on Saturday afternoon.
Then there’s the food! Included are your favorites, such as hot dogs from a charcoal grill, funnel cake, waffles and ice cream, and more.
Admission is $10 per person each day, except for Saturday’s Early-Bird Special, which is $5 per person before 4 p.m. Children 12 and under are free all days, and there is no charge for parking. The admission fee gets you into all fair events, except the rides.
More information about activities and scheduled events at the fair can be found at www.kemptonfair.org. On Facebook, look for “Kempton Fair.”
Want to volunteer or be a sponsor or a vendor? Contact us at info@kemptonfair.org or 610-756-6444.