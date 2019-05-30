Submit events about 10 days in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar..
June 5 & 6
Financial Conversations for Women Workshop: June 5 and 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Thrivent Financial Office, 3821 Main St., Morgantown. Guided discussion that examines why women’s financial issues are often different than men’s. Identify values and goals about money, design spending and giving and develop a support network. Hosted by John Lauer, Financial Associate with Thrivent Financial. To attend, call 610-286-5986, email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com or visit www.connect.thrivent.com/john-lauer. Refreshments will be served. No products will be sold.
June 5
Living with Loss Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m. in Prayer and Meditation Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. This month “Finding Inspiration from Others Who Have Grieved.” Bring a memento, story, song or book that have brought healing in your own life. Free and open to public. Call Jenny Snyder at 717-355-6259, or email jsnyder@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 6
The Old Paths Concert: 7 p.m. (doors open one hour prior) at Solanco Bible Church, 166 Oak Bottom Rd. Quarryville. Donation admission charged per person at the door. Free for ages 10 & younger. Cash or check only, no credit cards. A love offering will also be received. Call Liz Hess 717-278-6787. www.theoldpathsonline.com
June 7
Strawberry Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Hot dog and barbecue sandwiches will be available along with strawberries, cake, and ice cream. Donation only.
June 8
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Serving from noon to 5 p.m. or until sold out. Call 610-286-5875 for further information. Reserved tickets will be held until 4 p.m. only.
June 10
Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. For family caregivers of persons with dementia. Presentation on “The Impact of Memory Loss on Families.” Upon advance request, free respite care is available if enrolled in Garden Spot Village Adult Day Services. First time attendees should call Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 13
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Ed Martin, Enhanced Vision, will share new products to assist people with low vision. Free and open to the public. 717-355-6010
June 13
Social Security Seminar: 6 p.m. at Honey Brook Community Library, 687 Compass Road, Honey Brook. Help available to answer questions about how to plan for retirement. Registration is required. To register, call the library 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
June 13
Honey Brook Senior Citizens meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Program is “Games and Fellowship". All seniors invited. Bring picnic food to share and an unwrapped item for the prize table.
June 18
West Caln Historical Society: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Speaker Christine Quillman, author, historian, Arts & History reporter, talks about “Making Inroads: an illustrative look at the history of transportation in Chester County.” Free and open to the public. All are invited.
June 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Bobby Lawrence, founder of Protect Your Vote, will discuss the assault on Constitutional Republic and Electoral College. Dean Patton, Managerial District Justice, will discuss truancy laws. Free to attend. All welcome.
June 24
Robeson Lutheran Church & Preschool Vacation Bible School: June 24 to 28 and 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rt. 10 & Plow Road. Theme is Athens. For ages 3 (potty trained) through 6th grade. Free-will offering. To register call 610-856-7242 or email Sue screed@dejazzd.com.
June 24
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Presentation on “Adaptive Equipment and Creative Solutions for Living Life Well with Tremors.” Free and open to all persons with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. 717-355-6264 or slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 28
Dinner Concert with The Anchormen: Meal at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and concert to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Yoder’s Restaurant, 14 South Tower Road, New Holland. There is a charge. Cash or check only, no credit cards. Purchase tickets by June 5. Call Liz Hess 717-278-6787 or email liz.hess.1986@gmail.com. www.theanchormen.com
July 21
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service: 6:30 p.m. at 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Lloyd Weiler, Manheim, will speak on a Weaverland Mennonite Conference leader (1830-1906) and his wife “The Life of Moses, and Lavina Horning.” Bring a lawn chair and a copy of the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. Email jgsen@windstream.net or call 717-278-8459.
ONGOING
Senior Connections: All seniors 60 years and older invited. Held second Thursday of each month at Conestoga Mennonite Church on Route 23 at 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free meal at noon followed by a program at 1 to 2 p.m. June 13 acclaimed singer and harpist will perform.
Yoga classes & Line Dancing classes: Living God Lutheran Church, 3200 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook on Sundays through July 14. Yoga 3 to 4 p.m. Line Dancing 6 to 8 p.m. No charge to participate. Bring a non-perishable food item for local food banks. 610-273-9383
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mystery Book Club: 3rd Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Get help with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from Library sewing books. Library has five sewing machines or bring own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. Knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring own supplies.
Writing Club: 2nd Saturday each month 3 -4 pm. Come sit, chat, and brain storm with other writers. Registration is required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 10: Monthly Photo Contest 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Assigned subject is Photojournalism.
June 17: Presentation by Jeff Shaeffer "A Cultural Journey Through South India" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
June 24: Topic: "What are you Going to Shoot this Summer?" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.