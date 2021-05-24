June 3
Grand Opening of Birdsboro Seniors Club: Doors open 9 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Held on first and third Thursdays of the month. Bingo played on first Thursday and crafts on third Thursday. Home-cooked meal at noon. Club members who enjoy cooking encouraged to join in cooking. After lunch will be variety of activities. Day closes at 2 p.m. For transportation, call the church office at 610-582-8167. Anyone 55 years and over in the Birdsboro area invited to attend.
June 5
Chicken BBQ benefiting Twin Valley Food Pantry: noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Call 610-286-5875 for further information. Donations of non-perishable items will be accepted on behalf of TVFP during the BBQ.
June 11 & 12
Village Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. June 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 at Village Library in Morgantown. Two-day outdoor book sale opens with presale night June 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. for $10 entry. Prices range from 25 cents to $2. Bag sale Saturday, small bag $5 and big bag $10. Held rain or shine. Masks and social distancing required.
Summer Quest Kick Off: children's summer fun activities kick off at Village Library in Morgantown during Book Sale. Pick up information and summer reading challenges for all ages. Library will have challenges for adults and monthly trivia where adults can win gift cards.
June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: in person, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
The Friends of the Honey Brook Community Library Book Sale: June 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the back parking lot of the library. A bag or bags of paperback or hardback books may be purchased for a nominal fee, or purchase a reusable tote bag from the Friends. There is a selection of children’s books also.
