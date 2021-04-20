Twin Valley High School TSA Club

The Twin Valley High School Technology Student Association Club competed in the virtual TSA State Conference. The Twin Valley TSA Club placed in 10 different events. Back row left to right: Dustin Rubincan, Alex Brown, Kade Olsen, Ethan Auger and Kyle Haddock. Front row: Katie Sharp, Leah Karwic, Malavika Nair, Annalise Nair and Angie Minardi. Missing from picture are Ryan Baylis, Conner Lawler, Addison Kinsey, Delaney Simmerly, Aidan Franks, Addison Osborne and Skye Graham.

 Submitted photo

The Twin Valley TSA Club was among the nearly 140 schools to compete in various STEM events, from computer aided drafting to essay writing to video production.

The following Twin Valley students move on to the National Conference in June: Malavika Nair, Kyle Haddock, Ethan Auger, Conner Lawler, Addison Kinsey, Anjali Nair, Angelena Minardi, Katie Sharp and Dustin Rubincan.

Results for Twin Valley Students

Architectural Design Place 6: Haddock, Kinsey Addison and Nair Anjali

Board Game Design Place 5: Nair Malavika, Haddock Kyle and Rubincan Dustin

CAD Architecture Place 7: Kinsey Addison 

CAD Engineering Place 2: Haddock Kyle

Debating Technological Issues Place 7: Conner Lawler, Ethan Auger

Digital Video Production Place 7:Auger Ethan, Lawler Conner, Brown Alex

Essays on Technology Place 2: Nair Malavika

On Demand Video Place 3: Auger Ethan, Lawler Conner, Brown Alex

Scientific Visualization (SciVis) Place 7: Nair Malavika, Haddock Kyle

Place 8: Minardi Angelena, Katie Sharp

Materials Process: Haddock Kyle

