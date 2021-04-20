The Twin Valley High School Technology Student Association Club competed in the virtual TSA State Conference. The Twin Valley TSA Club placed in 10 different events. Back row left to right: Dustin Rubincan, Alex Brown, Kade Olsen, Ethan Auger and Kyle Haddock. Front row: Katie Sharp, Leah Karwic, Malavika Nair, Annalise Nair and Angie Minardi. Missing from picture are Ryan Baylis, Conner Lawler, Addison Kinsey, Delaney Simmerly, Aidan Franks, Addison Osborne and Skye Graham.