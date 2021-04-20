The Twin Valley High School Technology Student Association Club competed in the virtual TSA State Conference. The Twin Valley Club placed in 10 different events.
The Twin Valley TSA Club was among the nearly 140 schools to compete in various STEM events, from computer aided drafting to essay writing to video production.
The following Twin Valley students move on to the National Conference in June: Malavika Nair, Kyle Haddock, Ethan Auger, Conner Lawler, Addison Kinsey, Anjali Nair, Angelena Minardi, Katie Sharp and Dustin Rubincan.
Results for Twin Valley Students
Architectural Design Place 6: Haddock, Kinsey Addison and Nair Anjali
Board Game Design Place 5: Nair Malavika, Haddock Kyle and Rubincan Dustin
CAD Architecture Place 7: Kinsey Addison
CAD Engineering Place 2: Haddock Kyle
Debating Technological Issues Place 7: Conner Lawler, Ethan Auger
Digital Video Production Place 7:Auger Ethan, Lawler Conner, Brown Alex
Essays on Technology Place 2: Nair Malavika
On Demand Video Place 3: Auger Ethan, Lawler Conner, Brown Alex
Scientific Visualization (SciVis) Place 7: Nair Malavika, Haddock Kyle
Place 8: Minardi Angelena, Katie Sharp
Materials Process: Haddock Kyle