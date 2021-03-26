A horse-drawn buggy overturned on its roof after colliding with a truck cab on Route 222 at the entrance to Arby’s restaurant in Maxatawny Township, Berks County emergency officials said.
The crash happened about 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, near Long Lane. The buggy flipped, and the horse ran from the area, witnesses said.
Laura Brubaker, 64, a passenger in the buggy was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown for medical evaluation.
The extent of her injuries was not available.
John Brubaker said Laura, his wife, might have suffered broken ribs. He said she was “a little banged up.”
Brubaker, 70, the buggy driver, said he was heading toward Allentown on the right shoulder of Route 222 when the truck passed him as the buggy was picking up speed. The collision happened as the truck was turning into the entrance to the restaurant.
The horse, which was not hit by the truck, was uninjured. Tangled in its harness, it was later captured at Topton and Kunkle roads in the township.
Brubaker, who helped retrieve the horse, said the animal was likely trying to head back to the family’s dairy farm on Siegfriedale Road in Maxatawny Township.
According to state police at Reading:
Driven by David Martin, 64, of Ephrata, the truck was making a right turn into Arby’s parking lot a short distance beyond the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane.
The buggy traveled into the truck’s blind spot, striking the truck on its passenger side.
Ruled a reportable accident with injuries, no charges have been filed.